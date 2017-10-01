Galvis faces uncertainty heading into offseason

Bowa is not expected to rejoin the coaching staff since the front office told manager Pete Mackanin on Thursday that he will not return next season. Galvis could be traded this offseason following a solid audition in September from top prospect J.P. Crawford. Bowa and Galvis are two of only three shortstops in Phillies history to play 162 games in a season. Galvis, who hit a pinch-hit double in the sixth inning Sunday, hopes to become the fifth shortstop in Phillies history to win a National League Gold Glove Award. Bowa won one twice.

“It’s kind of weird,” Galvis said about his future following an 11-0 victory over the Mets in the 2017 season finale. “I think it’s going to be the first time in the offseason with that kind of situation. I just have to be ready for whatever happens. Whatever happens is going to happen. My mind is right here, right now and that’s it.”

Galvis, 27, got $90,000 to sign with the Phillies as an amateur free agent in 2006. He made his way through the farm system before eventually developing into a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop.

He gave Bowa credit for that.

“I have to say, man, he elevated my defensive game to different places,” Galvis said. “I always knew I could pick the ball and I can make some outs, but working with [Bowa], he elevated my game to a different level.”

But it might not be enough to keep his job. Galvis is an elite defender, but Crawford might be a better offensive player. Galvis hit .255 with 29 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 61 RBIs and a career-high .309 on-base percentage and a career-high .690 OPS in 663 plate appearances.

Crawford hit .214 with four doubles, one triple, six RBIs, a .356 on-base percentage and a .656 OPS in 87 plate appearances. The Phillies front office loves Crawford’s ability to get on base. They believe the hits will come, based on a strong second half with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

But the Phillies have other options, too. Tommy Joseph is a man without a position with Rhys Hoskins at first base. There is a logjam at catcher with Jorge Alfaro, Andrew Knapp and Cameron Rupp, who could be dealt. Triple-A prospect Scott Kingery could join the Phillies a few weeks into next season. If they are confident in Kingery, they could trade second baseman Cesar Hernandez for pitching help. Maikel Franco finished a disappointing year, but he homered four times in his final five games. The Phillies could trade Franco, play Crawford at third and keep Galvis at shortstop for one more season.

Galvis becomes a free agent following the 2018 season. But whether or not he remains, Galvis left the clubhouse Sunday as a leader the club sorely needed. It is safe to say that — at least in the first half of the season — he seemed to be one of the few players that really seemed to be bothered by the losing.

“I think all you guys can see after the second half, I think we’ve played much better,” Galvis said. “With one or two more pieces I think we’ll be more consistent and pretty good. But the team is much better. The roster is much better.”