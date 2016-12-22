Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres

Carolina Hurricanes (13-11-7) @ Buffalo Sabres (12-11-8)

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo. After Monday night’s debacle with the coolant system in PNC arena, the Hurricanes will be on five days rest. They will be fresh, but they may not come out sharp after the long layoff. The Hurricanes want to get going early and have a good start.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Sabres Record 13-11-7 12-11-8 Last Result 2-1 W vs BUF (SO) 4-3 L @ FLA (SO) Last 10 4-3-3 5-2-3 FO% 51.7% 51.5% ES CF% 51.78% 48.72% GF/GP 2.58 2.19 PP% (Goals) 21.7% (20) 23.2% (23) SH% (Goals) 91.3% (4) 73.7% (0)

Who’s Hot

Jeff Skinner broke out of a slump while at home with impressive performances against the Canucks and the Caps. Watch for Skinner to continue heating up and carrying this team through the new year.

Who’s Not

Teuvo Teravainen has been slightly underwhelming so far this season. He still adjusting to a new team environment, but he needs to break out soon for the Hurricanes. The connection between

him and Sebastian Aho could be a dangerous one for years to come. Teravainen has shown flashes of his potential, but he needs to play more consistently. Watch for him to continue getting comfortable in the Hurricanes line up.

Storylines

With a win, the Hurricanes can go three games over .500 for the first time this season and make up ground in the division. This will be a tight match up between the Canes and the Sabres who are only separated by one point in the standings.

Hurricanes activated Eddie Lack off of IR yesterday and he will back up Cam Ward tonight. Carolina sent Leighton to Charlotte in a corresponding move.

The last matchup against the Sabres was a 2-1 shootout win for the Canes, both teams are good defensively so watch for a low scoring game.

Lineup(as of posting)

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Rask Ryan Nordstrom Staal Lindholm Aho Teravainen Stempniak McGinn McClement Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Faulk/Hainsey Hanifin/Tennyson Goalies Ward Lack

How To Watch

PNC Arena: Puck Drop at 7:00 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

