Game Recap: Denver at Atlanta

Denver couldn’t capitalize on the momentum they gathered on Monday.

The Denver Nuggets were unable to rectify a slow start as they fell to the Atlanta Hawks on the road. Despite being down by 20 points at one point, they were able to battle back and cut into the deficit, shrinking the lead down to 6 at one instance even.

Unfortunately, the Hawks were too much as they pulled away just enough late in the 4th quarter to seal the victory. Due to some questionable shot selection along with horrendous officiating, Denver just couldn’t get a two game win streak started on the road in Atlanta. The Nuggets could have won it with better defense and better shot selection at the end, but the fact is that they shot themselves in the foot.

There was absolutely no defense shown in the first half as the Hawks went on to score 72 points before halftime even came around. And just when the health situation couldn’t get any worse, Kenneth Faried went down with an injury.

There were still some solid performances though. Denver saw six different players in double figures with Wilson Chandler leading the way with 24 points. Jokic found his element again as he posted an impressive double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds while getting under Dwight Howard’s skin. Other notable performers included Gary Harris and Jamal Murray. Harris poured in 13 points to go along with 2 crucial steals.

The rookie, Jamal Murray, even cracked double figures with 11 points on 44% shooting from the field. Wilson Chandler was the Nugget of the night as he went crazy putting up 24 points including a ferocious dunk and 8 rebounds.

He also made his presence known on the defensive end as he grabbed 2 steals, something that was rare for Denver in this game.

At the end of the day, it wasn’t enough for the Nuggets as the Hawks swept the season series.

