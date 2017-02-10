Game Recap: Denver at New York

Behind Jokic’s career night, the Denver Nuggets bounced back in Madison Square Garden

Denver looked like they had walked into a trap in the first half. They went into halftime down only tow points, but they were down by 12 at one point.

However, the Serbian Sensation, Nikola Jokic, saved the day once again. He finally caught fire after a somewhat quiet stretch of games and won the battle against fellow Euro, Kristaps Porzingis.

He did everything including grabbing 9 boards which left him just shy of a double-double and also had 5 assists. What was most impressive though was his 74% shooting from the field!

Yes, you read that correctly. It is rare for a player to shoot around 60% in today’s league and forget about even touching 70%. Well, the Joker pulled off this outstanding feat and has made it clear to the NBA that he has arrived.

The New York Knicks didn’t necessarily play a bad game either. It was just unfortunate for them to get caught on a night where Nikola Jokic found his rhythm once more. Their star Carmelo Anthony still had a great night scoring 33 points on a terrific 65% shooting. Another rare shooting percentage one will rarely find in a basketball game.

One can’t help but feel bad for the New York Knicks as they continue to show dysfunction within their organization especially with more distractions coming from the escalating James Dolan and Charles Oakley feud. News was reported that Charles Oakley has officially been banned from Madison Square Garden.

With the two championship teams coming up, this win was very vital for the Denver Nuggets. Let us hope this can be a springboard going forward.

