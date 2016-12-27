Gamecocks blow past Lander 90-62

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Rakym Felder scored a career-high 20 points and Maik Kotsar had his first double-double as South Carolina blew out Division II Lander 90-62 Tuesday night.

Felder, the freshman guard, hit five of six 3-pointers in the opening half as the Gamecocks (10-2) used a 29-3 start to pull away from the overmatched Bearcats (3-7).

Kotsar, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward, finished with 10 points and a career-best 11 rebounds. It was a welcome result for South Carolina, which fell out of the rankings this week by losing two of its last three including a hard-fought, 62-60 loss at home to rival Clemson last Wednesday night.

Felder surpassed his previous best of 11, set two games ago in a win at South Florida. P.J. Dozier scored 15 points for the Gamecocks, which ended a run of five straight games with 20 points or more.

JR Washington led Lander with 16 points.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin has scheduled in-state Division II opponents each of the previous two years – the Gamecocks defeated Coker in 2014-15 and Francis Marion 2015-16 by a combined 48 points – believing it important to promote the game at all levels. If it costs South Carolina in the eyes of some fans and analysts, so be it, Martin says, because his team plays plenty of Power Five opponents in and out of the Southeastern Conference to prove its worth.

This season, the Gamecocks are 2-1 against Power Five teams, defeating Michigan and Syracuse before losing its last game to rival Clemson.

THE BIG PICTURE

Lander: The Bearcats won 22 games, took the Peach Belt Conference tournament and made the NCAA Division II Tournament. But they had little chance of staying with South Carolina. Lander’s tallest player was 6-foot-8 Srdjan Ivic, who had three fouls by halftime and was not a factor against South Carolina’s front line. Count on Lander to contend, but in the Peach Belt, not the SEC.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks were in need of a win, no matter how big of a mismatch it was. South Carolina started the season 8-0 and rose to No. 16 in the Top 25, but has lost two of its past three games. This one gave coach Frank Martin a chance to play most of his lineup and see favorable results. Nine of 10 Gamecocks who played in the opening half scored.

UP NEXT

Lander returns back to Division II for a home game with Limestone on Thursday night.

South Carolina travels to Memphis on Friday night for its last game before starting Southeastern Conference play.