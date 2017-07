So much for the Yankees being weary following an early-morning arrival in Houston on Friday. The Yankees feasted on the Astros’ weary bullpen, tagging relievers Michael Feliz and Reymin Guduan for three runs apiece before Brett Gardner (3-for-5, six RBIs) delivered the kill shot with a seventh-inning slam off James Hoyt that sent the Bombers to a 13-4 win in the series opener at Minute Maid Park.