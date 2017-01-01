Gary Kubiak expected to step down from Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is expected to step down, just two years after moving from Houston.

In what is being considered a bit of a surprise move, Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is expected to step down due to health concerns. While nothing is confirmed as of New Year’s morning, the news could be announced following their Week 17 finale against the Oakland Raiders.

Kubiak just wrapped up his second season in Denver, where the Broncos narrowly missed the playoffs a year after winning the Super Bowl. The announcement would be a hit to the Broncos, as they would be left trying to find someone worthy of taking the reigns in the Mile High City.

And here it goes: With his family concerned about his health, Gary Kubiak likely is stepping down as Broncos’ HC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

His health has been sketchy over the last few years. He missed a week in October and the a Thursday night game in San Diego for what the team called a “complex migraine condition. This comes three years after he had a mini-stroke while he was coaching the Houston Texans, and was rushed to the hospital.

In 2015, Kubiak signed on to be the head coach in Denver, following a seven-year run leading the Houston Texans. He knows Denver like the back of his hand, as he served as the backup quarterback to John Elway during his playing days, and then spent 11 seasons as Denver’s quarterback coach and offensive coordinator.

He signed with the Texans in January 2006, replacing Dom Capers. He led the Texans to playoff appearances in 2011 and 2012. In 2014, he departed for Baltimore, where he served as offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh. It was there he received an offer from John Elway to come to Denver.

It had been rumored throughout the season about Kubiak’s plans, but it was widely known that his family wants him to return to a retirement ranch in Texas. He’s had a successful overall career, and can leave knowing he left a lasting impact on the league and the players he worked with through the years.

