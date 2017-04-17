Gary Sinise awarded Walk of Fame star for acting, pro-military activism

[embedded content]

Actor Gary Sinise was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, as he was honored for decades of acting and decades of activism in support of the troops.

Sinise starred in several memorable roles, including Lt. Dan Taylor in “Forrest Gump,” Det. Mac Taylor in “CSI:NY,” ruthless kidnapper Jimmy Shaker in Mel Gibson’s “Ransom,” and George in the film adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice & Men.”

Playing off his memorable “Forrest Gump” character, Sinise is the frontman for the “Lieutenant Dan Band,” which tours all over the world in support of active-duty servicemembers.

Sinise, 62, was praised at the Hollywood ceremony for his work with the band, as well as the Gary Sinise Foundation, which funds programs to help veterans.

“There’s no living person in our industry that does more for our military than Gary Sinise,” actor and CBS colleague Joe Mantegna said.

Congratulations to @GarySinise, a longtime supporter of veterans, on his Hollywood Walk of Fame star! @wofstargirl https://t.co/9l75ZRLoHp — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) April 17, 2017

Sinise’s work on behalf of the military also drew comparisons to the late Bob Hope, who was widely known for his work with the United Service Organization (USO).

He is also active with the RISE program, which reconstructs homes to accommodate wounded warriors when they return stateside.

Sinise and Mantegna co-host the annual National Memorial Day Concert, broadcast nationwide from Capitol Hill.

At the ceremony, he was introduced by Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell (D), who called him an “amazing human being.”

