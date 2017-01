As the new year progresses, gas prices continue to dip. For the second week in a row after multiple weeks of rising prices, gas prices throughout the area have fallen. Delaware averages are down four cents from last week, checking in at $2.30 per gallon. Maryland is down another three cents, to $2.34 per gallon. The national average is also down three cents, to $2.31. These averages are still 50-70 cents higher than they were this time last year.