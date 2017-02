Your wallet will feel just a little more full this week when you go to pay at the pump. Gas prices have dropped once again this week throughout the country. In Delaware, a gallon dropped 4 cents on average, to $2.18. South Jersey saw a similar four cent drop, down to $2.25 per gallon. The national average didn’t move as much, but did still fall, down a penny from last week to $2.27. This time last year, we were paying $1.76 per gallon.