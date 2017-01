After weeks of rising gas prices, it looks like you may be paying a little less at the pump this week. The average cost of gas in Delaware has dropped five cents over the last week, down to $2.34 per gallon. The Maryland average has dropped as well, as prices are down to $2.37 per gallon, down three cents from last week. The national average has also dropped three cents, down to $2.34. Prices are still up from last year, when the national average was under $2.