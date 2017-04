With uncertainty in the Middle East, gas prices locally have been effected. Over the last week, Delaware prices rose, on average, eight cents, up to $2.37 per gallon. Maryland rose slightly less, but still went up six cents and now sits at $2.42. Nationally, prices didn’t jump so high, rising two cents, up to $2.41 per gallon. This time last year, we were paying $2.11 per gallon.