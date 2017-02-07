Gasol, Randolph lead Grizzlies past Leonard-less Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph scored 15 points each, Mike Conley added 12 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies held the San Antonio Spurs to a season low in points with an 89-74 victory on Monday night.

The game was close until Memphis stretched the margin to double digits just past the midway point of the fourth quarter and maintained the cushion the rest of the way.

The Spurs ended a three-game winning streak and suffered through the absence of leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, a late scratch with a quad contusion.

David Lee led the Spurs with 14 points, converting all six of his shots. LaMarcus Aldridge added 13 points, connecting on only 4 of 19 shots. Danny Green and Manu Ginobili finished with 12 points each for San Antonio, which began an eight-game road trip.