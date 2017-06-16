Paul DeJong went deep off Orioles starter Kevin Gausman, while Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler went back-to-back in the sixth off Gabriel Ynoa. Tommy Pham also homered off Ynoa, who gave up five runs (three earned) in relief after being recalled earlier in the day. Jedd Gyorko added a solo dinger in the ninth, giving the Cardinals their first five-homer game of the year.

Martinez, coming off his first career shutout, struck out eight and held the Orioles to just one run on four hits. The 25-year-old picked up his sixth win and lowered his ERA to 2.86 in the process.

Gausman continued his disappointing campaign, going 5 2/3 innings and giving up five runs on nine hits. The O’s best pitcher down the stretch last year, Gausman fell to 3-6 with a 6.60 ERA in 2017, while Baltimore is still looking for its first quality start since June 4.

Trey Mancini went deep with two outs in the ninth for Baltimore for his 11th homer of the year.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Martinez’s impressive at-bat: With Gausman looking like he’d get through six, Jose Martinez worked a two-out, two-strike at-bat for 10 pitches, which ended with a double to chase the O’s starter. Ynoa came on and surrendered an RBI single before the back-to-back homers put the game out of reach.

DeJong delivers: DeJong — who drove in three runs out of the No. 9 hole — had three hits, including the second homer of his career. The second baseman’s fourth-inning shot kicked off eight consecutive two-out runs for St. Louis.