Gausman snaps winless skid, Orioles beat Blue Jays 3-1 (Jun 27, 2017)

TORONTO (AP) Kevin Gausman won for the first time in four starts, Mark Trumbo hit an RBI double and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Orioles won their third straight and improved to 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season.

Toronto lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Gausman (4-7) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time since May 31 against the Yankees. The right-hander came in 0-3 with a 9.20 ERA over his previous three starts.

Michael Givens pitched 1 2/3 innings and Darren O’Day worked the eighth. Brad Brach gave up a two-out homer to Troy Tulowitzki in the ninth but held on for his 14th save.

Gausman snapped his winless streak against his favorite opponent: he’s 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays.

Jose Bautista reached on a bloop single to begin the Toronto first, but the Blue Jays didn’t get another hit until a one-out single by Kendrys Morales in the fifth.

Gausman left after Bautista singled and Martin walked. Givens began his outing with a wild pitch, advancing the runners, then got Josh Donaldson to line out sharply to third. Justin Smoak walked to load the bases but Givens struck out Morales on a pitch outside the zone.

The Orioles did all the scoring they would need with a two-out rally against Joe Biagini in the first. Jonathan Schoop singled and Adam Jones walked before Trumbo lined a two-run double to center.

Jones made it 3-0 when he singled home Schoop who had hit a two-out double in the third.

Biagini (2-7) allowed three runs and walked a season-worst four in 5 1/3 innings, losing for the fifth time in six starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Zach Britton (strained forearm) allowed one run and two hits in a one-inning rehab appearance at Double-A Bowie on Monday. Britton is scheduled to make back-to-back appearances this week, Thursday for Bowie and Friday for Class-A Frederick. If all goes well, Britton will take the weekend off before pitching at Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. He’s eligible to come off the 60-day DL on July 5.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first rehab start at Class-A Dunedin. He threw 66 pitches, 38 strikes. … Toronto designated RHP Jason Grilli for assignment and optioned OF Dwight Smith to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays activated OF Ezequiel Carrera (fractured right foot) off the 10-day DL and recalled RHP Chris Smith from Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (3-5, 4.48 ERA) is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays this season, allowing three earned runs while striking out 11 in 13 innings.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.69 ERA) allowed season worsts of seven runs and three homers in his previous start at Texas on June 22. He is winless in two starts.

