The Indians struggled early against Orioles starter Kevin Gausman, but they broke the scoreless tie in the fifth when Roberto Perez hit an RBI double and Francisco Lindor sent a two-run home run to center. The Indians tacked on two more runs in the ninth to give Baltimore its 18th straight game of allowing at least five runs.

Gausman was charged with three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. The righty threw 112 pitches and struck out nine batters.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Miller’s great escape: Miller entered the seventh inning with the bases loaded and no outs trying to maintain the Indians’ 3-0 lead. The lefty got pinch-hitter Joey Rickard to ground into a forceout at the plate and struck out both Caleb Joseph and Ruben Tejada to end the inning. Miller then worked a perfect eighth.

Lindor’s two-run blast: In the fifth, Lindor blasted a 406-foot homer to center field, according to Statcast™, to cap the Indians’ three-run inning. After battling a recent slump at the plate, Lindor followed his 2-for-4 night on Tuesday by going 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored.

WHAT’S NEXT

Indians: In Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles, the Indians will recall righty Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Columbus to make the start, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Clevinger (2-3, 3.89 ERA) started the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins and allowed one run on two hits in four innings.

Orioles: Left-hander Wade Miley (3-4, 4.29 ERA) takes the hill for the Orioles at Camden Yards. He’ll try for a longer outing after pitching a combined 10 2/3 innings over his past three starts.

