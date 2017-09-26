McCutchen doubled in the first inning, hit his first career slam off Kevin Gausman in the second, singled in the fifth and capped his 4-for-4 day with a homer over the right-field wall in the sixth. McCutchen ran out to center field in the seventh inning, but manager Clint Hurdle called him back into the dugout so he could receive a standing ovation. As he walked off the field, McCutchen tipped his cap to the home crowd.

Right-hander Trevor Williams didn’t allow the Orioles to ruin McCutchen’s career night, holding Baltimore to one run on three hits while striking out six over six innings. Chris Davis homered off Williams in the sixth to score the O’s lone run. Coming off a brilliant start against the Red Sox, Gausman gave up six runs on five hits in four innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Ring it: McCutchen gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead with an RBI double to left field in the first inning, and first baseman Josh Bell followed with a run-scoring double to right. It was Bell’s 84th RBI of the season but his first since Sept. 7, snapping a 14-game skid for Pittsburgh’s rookie cleanup hitter.

Sweet slam: McCutchen will remember his career night for one swing, the hack he took at Gausman’s 2-1 fastball in the second inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, McCutchen lined the pitch 412 feet, as projected by Statcast™, into the center-field seats for his first career grand slam. As he stepped on home plate and high-fived teammates Max Moroff and Adam Frazier, McCutchen said, “Finally.” After 1,342 career games and 5,812 plate appearances in the Major Leagues, McCutchen had his long-awaited grand slam.