GE to shut down corporate jet fleet in cost-cutting move

General Electric Co. executives will have to find new ways to fly around the globe.

Continue Reading Below

The conglomerate is grounding its corporate fleet of jets as new CEO John Flannery continues to look for ways to slash costs at the industrial giant.

More from FOXBusiness.com…

Mr. Flannery is cutting spending in GE corporate operations, including unwinding the internal airline for corporate executives, effective Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. GE will still operate some helicopters and other aircraft overseas, while using charter services as needed.

Write to Thomas Gryta at thomas.gryta@wsj.com and Mark Maremont at mark.maremont@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires