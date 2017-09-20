General Mills and FedEx rise while Bed Bath & Beyond dips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Continue Reading Below

General Mills Inc., down $3.21 to $52.17

The packaged food company’s earnings and revenue disappointed investors as cereal sales dropped.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.29 to $22.74

The home goods retailer’s second-quarter profit and sales fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Adobe Systems Inc., down $6.64 to $149.96

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The software maker had a solid fiscal quarter overall, but investors were concerned about results from its cloud business.

Western Digital Corp., down $3.55 to $86.37

Western Digital’s partner Toshiba said it approved a deal to sell its chip business to Bain Capital.

FedEx Corp., up $4.50 to $220.50

The packaged delivery company’s European TNT Express unit continued to struggle, but Wall Street felt its other businesses did well.

Tronox Ltd., down $1.45 to $21.92

The New York Post reported that regulators may not approve the company’s plan to buy Cristal’s titanium dioxide business.

PulteGroup Inc., down 57 cents to $25.66

Homebuilders slumped after the National Association of Realtors said sales of already-built houses slumped in August.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., down $2.98 to $115.54

Cruise lines traded lower Wednesday as Hurricane Maria traveled through the Caribbean and hit Puerto Rico.