Geoffrey Rush denied allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against him and accused Sydney Theater Company (STC) of attempting to “smear his name.”

Rush, 66, said in a statement Wednesday through his lawyers he “denies” being involved in “inappropriate behavior” when he was in the STC production of “King Lear” in 2015.

“Not to afford a person their right to know what has been alleged against them, let alone not inform them of it but release such information to the public is both a denial of natural justice and is not how our society operates,” Rush’s lawyers said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald .

The allegations surfaced when the Daily Telegraph said in a now-deleted article STC received a complaint against the Oscar-winning actor. STC said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday there was “an allegation made to (not by) STC and not a conclusion of impropriety.”

“STC responded truthfully that it had received such a complaint,” the theater company said. “At the time the complaint was made, the complainant requested that the matter be dealt with confidentially, and did not want Mr. Rush notified or involved in any investigation. STC complied, acting in the interest of the complainant’s health and welfare.”

The company added it received the complaint after Rush left.

Rush said in his statement that he “immediately” contacted STC when he was made aware of the allegation and asked “for clarification about the details of the statement.”

“They refused to illuminate me with the details,” the actor said. “I also asked why this information was being withheld, and why, according to standard theatre practice the issue had not been raised with me during the production via stage management, the director, my fellow actors or anyone at management level. However, no response was forthcoming.”

Rush reiterated that he “denies having been involved in any ‘inappropriate behavior’ whatsoever.”

“Until there is the decency afforded to Mr. Rush of what the ‘inappropriate behavior’ actually is then there is nothing more that can be said at this stage,” his statement read.

Fox News’ request for statements from Rush’s lawyers and the STC have not been returned.