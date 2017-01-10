George Clooney said “really terrible things happen” when the president of the United States fail. So despite not voting for Donald Trump, he hopes the President-elect succeeds in office.

“We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen,” Clooney said Monday at London reception for Syria rescue-workers documentary “The White Helmets.”

Clooney, who supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest, said the United States has generally been lucky in its presidents.

“When we needed a first president, we had George Washington,” he said. “We had Jefferson, Adams.

“When we had the Civil War, we had Lincoln,” he added, rattling off other office-holders — Roosevelt, Kennedy — before suggesting that the U.S. “got a little unlucky” with the George W. Bush presidency in the years after 9/11.

“I think we’re going to be a little unlucky now,” Clooney said. “I can only hope for the best.”

The actor defended fellow star Meryl Streep after she took aim at the president-elect in a speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

In reply, Trump tweeted that Streep was “overrated” and a “flunky” of Clinton.

Clooney said that “I support her right forever” to speak out.

Clooney’s production company is working on a feature-film version of the story of the Syrian Civil Defense “White Helmets,” search-and-rescue teams who have gained international recognition for rescuing people from bombed-out buildings in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

He and his lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, have given their support to the Netflix-backed documentary, which is on the 10-strong Academy Awards shortlist for best documentary short.

Clooney said that as a celebrity, “I can’t change policy … but I can make things louder.

“The White Helmets are the heroes. So if I can help them out at all, and people can know about it, in any way possible, that’s a good use of celebrity, I think.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.