George Clooney says he sends racy texts to President Obama

President Barack Obama is making friends with the rich and famous during his retirement.

According to an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, actor George Clooney has become close to the 44th president over the years. The pair even spend time together and exchange what the actor called “racy” texts.

“Not Scaramucci-racy, but you know, I have over the years with my friends said a lot of really [outrageous things].”

The interview quotes only one text from the president: “What a jerk!”

In early June, Obama spent the night at George and Amal Clooney’s home in Sonning, England, enjoying a five-hour meal and a game of basketball, Vanity Fair reported.

“I shot the lights out that day,” Clooney said. “I think it really bothered him.”