George Michael through the years
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/
Early Days of Fame
April 7, 1985: George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of the British group WHAM! perform during a concert in Peking, China.
(AP)
early-days-of-fame
Live Aid
July 13, 1985: George Michael of Wham! (far left), concert promoter Harvey Goldsmith, Bono of U2, Paul McCartney, concert organizer Bob Geldof and Freddie Mercury of Queen join in the finale of the Live Aid famine relief concert, at Wembley Stadium, London.
(AP/Joe Schaber)
live-aid
Pop Prince meets the Queen of Soul
Aug. 30, 1988: Aretha Franklin joins George Michael during his Faith World Tour in Auburn Hills, Mich.
(AP Photo/Rob Kozloff)
pop-prince-meets-the-queen-of-soul
Certified Superstar
Jan. 31, 1989: George Michael accepts one of his three American Music Awards during ceremonies in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Alan Greth)
certified-superstar
Courting Controversy
Oct. 18, 1993: Michael walks through a crowd outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London at the start of his court action against Sony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd.
(AP Photo/Alistair Grant)
courting-controversy
Heart and Soul
April 10, 1997: George Michael, left, and Stevie Wonder perform “Living for the City” at the “4th annual VH1 Honors” in Universal City, Calif.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
heart-and-soul
Michael and McCartney
July 2, 2005: George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney, right, perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London.
(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
michael-and-mccartney
Health Scare
Dec. 23, 2011: George Michael leaves his house in north London after recovering from a life-threatening bout with pneumonia that kept him in a Vienna hospital for a month.
(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
health-scare