George Michael through the years

FoxNews.com

http://www.foxnews.com/

Early Days of Fame April 7, 1985: George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of the British group WHAM! perform during a concert in Peking, China. (AP) early-days-of-fame

Live Aid July 13, 1985: George Michael of Wham! (far left), concert promoter Harvey Goldsmith, Bono of U2, Paul McCartney, concert organizer Bob Geldof and Freddie Mercury of Queen join in the finale of the Live Aid famine relief concert, at Wembley Stadium, London. (AP/Joe Schaber) live-aid

Pop Prince meets the Queen of Soul Aug. 30, 1988: Aretha Franklin joins George Michael during his Faith World Tour in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Rob Kozloff) pop-prince-meets-the-queen-of-soul

Certified Superstar Jan. 31, 1989: George Michael accepts one of his three American Music Awards during ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alan Greth) certified-superstar

Courting Controversy Oct. 18, 1993: Michael walks through a crowd outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London at the start of his court action against Sony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd. (AP Photo/Alistair Grant) courting-controversy

Heart and Soul April 10, 1997: George Michael, left, and Stevie Wonder perform “Living for the City” at the “4th annual VH1 Honors” in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) heart-and-soul

Michael and McCartney July 2, 2005: George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney, right, perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) michael-and-mccartney