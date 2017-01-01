George Michael tops the charts for the first time in years

Nothing boosts an artist’s career more than death.

In the week since George Michael’s unexpected passing, the singer has returned to the Top 10 album charts for the first time in 17 years. His greatest hits collection, “Ladies & Gentlemen,” saw a 5,625 percent increase in sales and streaming over the past seven days and landed at number 8 on the Official Charts Company album chart.

Meanwhile the Wham! holiday classic, “Last Christmas” rose to number 7 in the singles chart, its first return to the Top 10 in 31 years.

It’s reported the pop sensation will have two memorials in 2017 — one for friends and family, and another for fans — The Mirror reports. It’s also believed Michael’s longtime friend Sir Elton John will perform at one of the services. According to UK site Metro, John is planning to perform “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” made famous as a 1991 duet with Michael.

Michael died on Christmas Day at the age of 53. An autopsy performed Friday was ruled “inconclusive” and further tests will be required to determine cause of death.

Click here to read more in the New York Post.