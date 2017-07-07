Georgetown church takes down controversial sign

A church in Georgetown is asked to take down an offensive sign. Resident Charles Mead-e, noticed the Providence United Methodist Church had a sign out front reading “It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve – God” for about a week. He took a picture of it and sent it to the district superintendent of the Peninsula-Delaware Conference. The sign was then removed, in a statement, current pastor Regina Reeves and her husband and former pastor Walter Reeves say the sign was unauthorized and was posted without them or other church leaders knowing.