Georgetown in search of a Planning Commissioner

There is a vacancy on the Planning Commission for the Town of Georgetown. There is one position open for a 3 year term, and the town of Georgetown is accepting any interested applicants, as long as: they are either a resident of Georgetown, or property owner. Non-residents may apply as long as they are an employee of a business, public institution, or industry operating within the city limits. Anyone interested in urban and rural planning and development is asked to submit a letter of interest by next Friday to the Town’s Planning department.

If you should have any additional questions please contact the Planning Department at (302) 856-7391. This letter should be sent to the following address:

Town of Georgetown

Planning Department

39 The Circle

Georgetown, DE 19947