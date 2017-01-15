UPDATED: Georgetown Man Critical After Crash

UPDATED – 7:30pm – The Delaware State Police are releasing the name of the bicyclist involved in Friday evenings crash as Coleman Lauterbach. He is still listed in critical condition at Christiana Medical Center. The investigation is on-going.

=======================================================

A 62 year old Georgetown man is in critical condition after his bicycle collided with a car on East Market Street in Georgetown Friday evening. Delaware State Police say the 24 year old driver of a MINI Cooper was westbound on East Market Street when the bicycle rider crossed in front of her. Police say the bicycle rider was not wearing a helmet and was flown to Christiana Medical Center. The investigation is continuing..