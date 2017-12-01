Georgetown man getting jail-time after sucker punching disabled victim

A Georgetown man who sucker punched a man with cerebal palsy in Pennsylvania will spend time behind bars. Philadelphia based -WPVI reporting Barry Baker Jr. was sentenced to 3-6 years in prison this week for his unprovoked attack outside a West Chester Pennsylvania 7-11 in May. Surveillance video shows Baker taunting the 22-year old victim before punching him in the face and walking away. Reports are Baker asked for leniency, but the judge declined, saying this was one of the most disturbing cases he’s presided over in his nearly 2 decades as a judge.