Georgetown PD Arrest Two on Drug Charges

Georgetown Police on foot patrol inside the Walmart spotted a man drop a clear plastic bag on the floor – and as police neared – the man walked quickly away and left the store. The bag contained crack cocaine. Police spotted the vehicle on Route 113 and made a traffic stop. The driver, 31 year old Brandon Horsey of Bridgeville was identified as the person in the store and arrested. He was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. A passenger in the vehicle, 41 year old Lori McDowell of Greenwood was found with 3.7 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Both are charged with drug offenses and were released on bond.