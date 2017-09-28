Georgetown WIC office moves locations

Georgetown’s office of Women, Infants, and Children is moving today. The WIC office started to move from the Thurman Adams State Service Center to La Red Health Center in August, and today they are fully moved into the new offices.

Delaware Health and Social Services officials say the move will help increase access for over 2,000 WIC clients seen every month. WIC clients will now be able to see doctors at La Red for primary care, chronic disease, dental health, and behavioral health services on the same day as quarterly WIC appointments.

DHSS hopes the move to a facility with numerous services in one location will help people with transportation issues access healthcare services easier.