Georgia Bulldogs: two more recruits stop by Athens

Recruiting clearly never seems to stop with Kirby Smart leading the Georgia Bulldogs. Having just secured a top 3 class for 2017, he said in his press conferences afterwards that his team spent much for January focusing on the future. One weekend after Signing day, Smart has already brought in a couple of prospects to see Athens today. Here’s a bit of information on whose been in town to meet with the team:

Lyn-J Dixon, RB, Class of 2018

While he might just be listed as a 3-star prospect at the moment, there is a reason why Dixon has offers from 6 SEC programs including UGA and Alabama. He has tremendous big play ability and is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball. He will likely be a rising prospect in his senior season and he has the potential to be a weapon wherever he ends up.

Owen Pappoe, OLB, Class of 2019

Smart is clearly starting to try and get in early with the top players in Georgia for 2019. After securing the commitment from Nolan Smith II a few weeks ago, UGA had Pappoe visit Athens on Saturday. Pappoe is considered a generational type of prospect. He received his first scholarship offer when he was in 8th grade and is the #2 overall player in the 2019 class. Playing in the same Grayson team as DeAngelo Gibbs, Smart is clearly prioritizing him as a prospect.

Bringing in someone who is still a sophomore for a visit on a weekend where he can really be the focus is a good move from Smart. Experts are clearly gearing up for 2019 to be an incredibly deep year for the state of Georgia in terms of talent. It’s great to see the UGA coaches take this so seriously and push hard to get some early commitments.

