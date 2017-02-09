Georgia football 2017 position battles: Running Back

Continuing our look at the UGA position battles, we take a look at an area Georgia football looks very strong in. Running Back.

Players competing:

Nick Chubb, Sr

A disappointing Jr season after injury likely led to Chubb deciding to return to the Georgia football team. Chubb has been praised time and again by Kirby Smart for his leadership skills and the 2017 class should benefit from having him around. He has always been a class act who goes about his business and his return was a huge win for the 2017 season. As the 2nd highest rusher in Georgia’s history, he will be in the clear drivers seat to hold onto the starting job.

Sony Michel, Sr

While he has played second fiddle to Chubb for the past 3 years, Michel also has the opportunity to play on Sundays. While he lacks Chubb’s consistency and power, he has a little more speed and versatility. His touchdown catch vs TCU was a great example of how dangerous he can be catching out of the backfield as well. His experience and versatility, make him the perfect foil for Chubb and he should expect 12 – 15 touches a game.

Brian Herrien, So

Herrien overcame somewhat low expectations last year and became the #3 running back in part because of an injury to the higher ranked player Holyfield. He averaged 5.8 yards a carry and scored 3 touchdowns in his limited time and he won’t give up the spot her earned last year without a fight.

Elijah Holyfield, So

Holyfield looked terrific in spring training and many expected him to secure the #3 job and even push Sony Michel for playing time. An ankle injury at the end of August slowed him down however and he played very sparingly in 2016. Holyfield undoubtedly has talent and if he can regain the form he showed last spring, he will see the field more in 2017.

D’Andre Swift, Fr

One of the highest ranked running backs in the 2017 class, Swift comes into a stacked RB room ready to compete. He has the ability to break a scoring play from anywhere and there’s a good chance that Kirby Smart and co will wind a way to get him the ball in some way. Whether that’s punt returns or 3rd downs, Swift is going to push all of the other backs hard for playing time and his additional should continue to make the position group better.

Can anyone overtake the top two?

As you can see when you look at the above list, UGA’s tailback position is loaded. With 2 potential NFL draft picks coming back as Seniors and 3 highly talented youngsters, the amount of talent the Georgia football team has at running back is impressive.

Chubb is the clear leader for the starting job and will more than likely hold that position unless he gets injury throughout the year. The level of depth behind him will be great for both him and the team however as it should prevent him from being over used. Michel will continue as the primary #2, but expect the 3 younger players to contribute.

Chubb and Michel will both benefit if the other 3 are able to come in and make positive players n the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Tiring out defenses while leaving the two seniors fresh for the 4th quarter would be very beneficial for the Dawgs. Chubb showed against TCU as he has in many games, that he can be lethal when a defense gets tired. Giving him and a fresh Michel the opportunity to attack tired legs should enable the dawgs to finish games strong in 2017.

How will the other three shake out.

The battle between the underclassmen will be one of the most interesting of the new year. Herrien impressed during last season, particularly early on but Holyfield and Swift will really push him.

Herrien carries himself as the kind of player who overcomes his star rating and just because the other two players are more highly rated doesn’t mean he will give the job away easily. That being said, look for Holyfield to overtake him this spring if healthy. That’s no disrespect to Herrien, more a credit to just how good Holyfield looked when healthy in 2016.

Swift don’t arrive on campus until late in the summer and with two entrenched sophomores in front of him, he is unlikely to play ahead of them at the start of the season. Expect the coaches to find a way to get him on the field however. Whether coming out of the slot, returning punts or kickoffs, Georgia will find a way to get him on the field, he’s just that kind of talent. Also, look for him to get playing time late on against weaker teams as Smart and Chaney try and get him more experience.

2017 Projected Depth Chart:

1: Nick Chubb, Sr

2: Sony Michel, Sr

3: Elijah Holyfield, So

4: Brian Herrien, So

5: D’Andre Swift, Fr (look out for him on special teams and the slot)

This is one of the deepest position groups at any school in the SEC and it’s certainly going to be a competitive one for the Georgia football team. All five players will compete hard for playing time and there is the good chance that a potential Heisman candidate in Nick Chubb will get more rest than he did this past year simply because of Georgia’s depth. Jim Chaney didn’t exactly show himself to be the most creative coordinator in 2016 and hopefully that will change this year. The amount of talent he’ll have at running back should give him plenty of chances to succeed in 2017.

