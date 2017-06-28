Georgia football lands the nation”s No. 1 running back from the 2018 class in five-star Zamir White from North Carolina.

The next great Georgia running back may have just committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Five-star running back Zamir White, who also happens to be the No. 1 running back in the 2018 class, committed to Georgia over programs like Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Clemson.

White, a native of Laurinburg, N.C., picked Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs on Tuesday which means he will be the presumed successor for Nick Chubb in 2018.

Georgia has had plenty of success at the running back position over the past 10 years. In fact, when Mark Richt was still in town, he was sending backs to the NFL left and right. The first was Knowshon Moreno, followed by Todd Gurley and now Chubb looks to be the next NFL draftee from the Bulldogs’ backfield — along with backup Sony Michel.

However, White isn’t built quite as thick as Chubb. In fact, Chubb stands just 5-foot-10 and about 230 pounds. He’s tough to bring down, but White’s 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame isn’t anything to overlook, either.

When you watch White’s speed compared to other running backs in the class, it almost looks like he’s on fast forward while everyone else is in real time. He’s just that quick and his moves are devastating. He has an excellent stiff-arm and he’s explosive.

Smart is one heck of a recruiter and this is a major victory for him and the Bulldogs. White is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports, ranked the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2018 class.

