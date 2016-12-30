Georgia football uses momentum swings to beat TCU in Liberty Bowl

Georgia football defeated TCU 31-23 in the Liberty Bowl to improve to 8-5 in 2016.

Anyone who does not believe that momentum is something that has any real affect on a football game should watch the Bulldogs performance against the TCU in the Liberty bowl. Both teams capitalized on big stops, but Georgia was able to that more than TCU. As a result, Georgia won the game 31-23.

Here is a look at the changes of momentum in the game and what they resulted in.

First swing-TCU

After Georgia’s defense came up with a big sack on TCU’s quarterback Kenny Hill, the Horned Frogs were forced to kick a field goal. At this point Georgia led 7-3 and was getting the ball back.

But on their first offensive play Jacob Eason was sacked and he fumbled, TCU recovered to take over at the 21-yard line. Hill scored on a 10-yard run just two plays later. They missed the extra point but they had a 9-7 lead early in the game.

Two possessions later, Hill hit John Diarse on a 10-yard pass to give TCU a 16-7 lead. TCU’s offensive success continued on to their next possession, but that’s where it ended…

Secong swing-UGA

While TCU was having plenty of success on offense, Georgia had just ended their fifth straight drive without a first down. The Horned Frogs were having no trouble moving downfield again until Hill was sacked by Trenton Thompson for a loss of seven yards.

Hill’s next pass was incomplete forcing Brandon Hatfield to kick a 41-yard field goal but he missed it, holding the score at 16-7.

Georgia’s next time out was immediately better. Jacob Eason hit Isaiah McKenzie on a 13-yard pass on second-and-12 for a first down. Sony Michel had a 12-yard run and TCU was called for defensive holding to give Georgia three straight first downs and put them at the TCU 43-yard line.

The drive ended a couple of minutes later with a 33-yard pass from Eason to Michel, cutting the lead to 16-14 at halftime.

TCU opened the second half on offense and they got a big 18-yard run from Kyle Hicks but Lorenzo Carter forced a fumble which was recovered by Dominick Sanders. Georgia marched downfield on a 12-play drive and finished it with a 4-yard pass from Eason to Javon Wims. That gave Georgia a 21-16 lead.

Third swing-UGA

Georgia and TCU traded scoring drives on their following possessions and the Bulldogs led 24-23 early in the fourth quarter. TCU had forced Georgia to settle for a field goal after a long run by Nick Chubb put Georgia at the 7-yard line.

That looked like a swing in TCU’s favor after Hill drove the Horned Frogs downfield. But just like earlier, Hill was sacked by Thompson and they were forced to kick another field goal. And just like earlier, Hatfield missed a 47-yard field goal, which preserved the 24-23 lead for Georgia.

Nine plays and 70 yards later, Nick Chubb ran 13 yards into the end zone to extend the lead to 31-23 with only 2:48 left. Georgia stopped TCU on fourth down on their following possession and Georgia ran out the clock to win the ball game.

