Georgia man accused of strangling woman, toddler on Easter Sunday

A Georgia man is accused of strangling a woman and her toddler on Easter Sunday, investigators said.

Brandon Williams, 32, was arrested Sunday night after his dad allegedly called police about the incident, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. Police said Williams strangled the woman and her 2-year-old son inside a home on Tybee Drive in Buford, then left the home and headed to a nearby gas station.

Williams’ father, who was outside working on a car, discovered the bodies when he went inside the home a short time later, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Police found Williams at a RaceTrac on Highway 20 shortly thereafter.

The woman and the boy were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators don’t think Williams and the woman had a romantic relationship. They were both renting the home, FOX 5 Atlanta said.

