Georgia shootings spark police chase ending in deadly crash

A string of shootings in downtown Savannah, Georgia, sparked a police chase that ended in a crash, killing three people in the car Tuesday night.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan police said the shooting suspect was in the car. The shootings wounded four people.

At least one of the shooting victims was hospitalized but was expected to survive, Fox 5 reported.

Police said they were questioning persons of interest in the case Wednesday morning.

