Four children and a man were found stabbed to death in a Georgia home Thursday morning, police said.

Gwinnett County police said they found the bodies after responding to a stabbing at a home in Loganville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta. One child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A woman, said to be the wife and mother, was taken into custody.

It’s unclear what the motive was in the attack police described as “horrendous.”

