Georgia stabbings: Woman charged in deaths of children, husband smiles in court

A Georgia mother accused of fatally stabbing her four children and husband at their home Thursday morning appeared in court smiling and giving a “thumbs up” to news cameras.

Isabel Martinez, 33, appeared in her first court hearing on Friday after being charged with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault. She denied legal representation, telling the judge her attorney is the people and her faith.

Martinez allegedly stabbed her children and husband early Thursday morning in her Loganville home, about 30 miles east of Atlanta, police said. She had called 911 to report the stabbing just before 5 a.m., Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Four children — Isabela Martinez, 10; Dacota Romero, 7; Dillan Romero, 4; and Axel Romero, 2 — and their father, Martin Romero, 33, were found dead in the home.

A fifth child, identified by family members as 9-year-old Diana, survived the stabbing with serious injuries.

Martinez was immediately arrested and charged later that day.

The mother smiled and posed for news cameras in the court room, giving a double “thumbs up” gesture as she waited for her hearing. At one point she held her armed open and swayed them back and forth as Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Michael Thorpe as he was reading the charges against her. She then pressed her hands together in the “prayer” position.

Thorpe rebuked, saying: “Ma’am I’m going to ask you to cut out the displays for the camera. It’s probably not good or to your benefit.”

The motive for the deadly stabbing is still unclear.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” Gwinnett County police said in a statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community.”

