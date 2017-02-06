Georgia Tech Basketball Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Now In Race For Four-Star Forward

According to the Rivals network, Georgia native and top basketball prospect Jordan Tucker is now considering Georgia Tech after once coming down to a final two of Indiana and Villanova.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Tucker is a four-star prospect and is considered a top-50 player overall. Tucker so far holds a total of 23 offers, many from basketball powerhouses from across the country.

The Yellow Jackets are not the only team join the race for Tucker, so have the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks already have signed one five-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class.

Notable offers that the Marrietta native holds include Arizona, UConn, Georgetown, Kansas, Louisville, and Syracuse.

Currently, Tucker is a 247Sports crystal ball favorite to land at Indiana with 11 out of 11 crystal ball predictions.

Currently the Yellow Jackets have two commitments in their 2017 basketball recruiting class. Those two are three-star PG Jose Alverado and SG Curtis Haywood II.

The Yellow Jackets recruiting class currently ranks 70th in the country and 11th in the ACC. That being said, the Yellow Jackets still have a few top targets out their available outside Tucker.

For more Yellow Jackets basketball news make sure to check out our basketball recruiting coverage here.

More from Yellow Jacked Up

This article originally appeared on