Georgia Tech blows out Division II Tusculum 96-58

ATLANTA (AP) Freshman Josh Okogie scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ben Lammers added 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots to help Georgia Tech overwhelm Division II Tusculum 96-58 on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets (14-10) were scarcely challenged by the Pioneers in a rare mid-winter, non-conference game. First-year Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner scheduled the game during his team’s ACC bye because he prefers his team play twice a week.

Kendall Patterson led Tusculum with 21 points, making 6 of 9 3 pointers, but the rest of the Pioneers made a combined 14-of-53 shots (26.4 percent).

The Jackets didn’t play with their usual defensive intensity in the first half, when Tusculum made 9 of 20 3-pointers, but Tech had a 24-0 scoring edge in the paint to take a 58-31 lead. Lammers and Okogie scored 11 points each in the first half, and the Jackets sprinted past the Pioneers for 20 fast-break points.

Patterson scored 17 points before intermission, making 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, but his teammates shot just 5 for 21 while Tech shot 71.4 percent (20-of-28).

For the Jackets, rarely-used subs Sylvester Ogbonda, a redshirt freshman, scored a career-high eight points, freshman Christian Matthews had a career-high 12, and graduate guard Jodan Price, who played previously at Eastern Michigan, scored for the first time at Tech, adding five.

BIG PICTURE

Tusculum: The Pioneers probably want to flush this game from their memory banks, especially after gaining a modest $10,000 payday for making the trip from Greenville, Tennessee, to Atlanta.

Georgia Tech: Having lost their last two games, on the road at Clemson and Wake Forest, the Jackets may have regained some confidence for their stretch run in the ACC, especially after registering 25 assists on 36 field goals.

AILING JACKETS

Freshman point guard Justin Moore, who started 18 of the first 19 games for Georgia Tech, did not play for the second straight game because of an abdominal injury. Redshirt freshman Abdoulaye Gueye missed his second straight game since breaking his left wrist last Wednesday at Clemson.

UP NEXT

Tusculum returns to South Atlantic Conference action Wednesday with a game at Lincoln Memorial.

Georgia Tech will finish the regular season with seven ACC games beginning at home Saturday against another of the league’s most improved teams, Boston College.

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!