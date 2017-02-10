Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Recapping the First Full Week for the 2018 Cycle

With the 2017 recruiting class signed, programs across the country turned their attention to the 2018 recruiting class full time starting this week.

Paul Johnson and the Georgia Tech coaching staff have officially turned their attention to the 2018 recruiting class. Hoping to follow up the best recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets since Paul Johnson was hired, the Yellow Jackets are hoping for an even better recruiting class in 2018.

With all that being said, it’s time to check out what happened this week for Georgia Tech recruiting.

Offers and Commitments:

It was a slow week for Georgia Tech, handing out just a single offer.

OT Christian Meadows – Paul Johnson and staff sent an offer out to the Montezuma, Georgia native and Florida State commitment on Wednesday. A three-star offensive tackle, Meadows committed to the Seminoles back in July. The Georgia Tech offer is one of a string of recent offers for Meadows which include offers from Miami and Alabama. It’s the only offer the Yellow Jackets sent out during the week.

The Yellow Jackets have now sent out a total of 34 scholarship offers in the 2018 recruiting class. That being said, expect a more offers to go out as spring draws closer, a majority of the offers will most likely happen during the spring and summer evaluation periods.

Paul Johnson’s staff has yet to receive a commitment from a 2018 prospect.

That being said, if quarterback Luke Shiflett (Tunnel Hill, GA) receives an offer from the Yellow Jackets soon he may end up being the first commitment in 2018.

Players to Watch For:

QB Luke Shiflett – As said above, the Yellow Jackets have yet to offer the Tunnel Hill, Georgia native but once that offer comes, Shiflett seems to be a lock to end up on The Flats.

DT TK Chimedza – A top-150 recruiting class, Chimedza is currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Originally from Dacula, Georgia, Chimedza has shown high interest in Florida State and Georgia. That being said, Georgia Tech has shown a lot of interest in the IMG transfer and could be a player in his recruitment down the road.

National:

It was a busy week nationally for the 2018 recruiting class.

While it technically started last Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks received a total of eight commitments over the course of the last six days. The most recent commitment comes from three-star defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones.

Ohio State received a commitment from one of two five stars that committed during the week, their commitment coming from safety Jaiden Woodbey. Miami (FL) received the only other five star commitment of the week, that being from Florida running back Lorenzo Lingard.

The Penn State Nittany Lions continued their recruiting surge following their breakout season, picking up a commitment on Thursday from three-star linebacker Nick Taburton. Penn State now has 11 total commitments and a sizable lead in the recruiting rankings.

That is only a few of this week’s major happenings around the nation. Here are the current national recruiting rankings for the 2018 recruiting classes courtesy of 247Sports.com.

It’s still early in the process so a lot will change for both Georgia Tech and the rest of the programs around the country. While it’s been a slow start for the Yellow Jackets, the old adage of “it’s not how you start but how you finish” could come to fruition for Georgia Tech.

