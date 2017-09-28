A Georgia Walmart manager was arrested after a female customer caught him using his cell phone to film up her skirt while she was shopping at the store Friday.

Jonathan Luis Perez, 23, of Athens, was charged under 16-11-91 OCGA, Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office said. The crime, which was written this year, was described as “use or installation of a device to film underneath or through an individual’s clothing under certain circumstances,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman said she was shopping at the Walmart in Athens, Ga., when she saw Perez nearby acting like he was scanning items, the sheriff’s office said. The woman said she noticed he was sticking his phone underneath her dress, recording her.

The woman told police she took the phone from him and called the police. Perez reportedly told her he did not know his phone was filming her and it was unintentional, CBS 46 reported.

Investigators said they received a search warrant and were able to search the phone where they found the video.

Perez was currently in custody at Oconee County Jail and was waiting for his first court date to be scheduled.

Walmart told AJC that Perez was suspended until further notice.

“We value the security of everyone who shops with us and will not tolerate the actions described in these allegations,” a Walmart spokesman told AJC.

Fox News has reached out to Walmart for comment.