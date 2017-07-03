German bus catches fire after crashing into truck; 31 injured, several unaccounted for

At least 31 people were injured when a German coach bus went up in flames after it crashed into a truck Monday, police said.

Police said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria, but they had no further details immediately. Sky News reported that 17 others were unaccounted for.

Helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 highway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

