German cops accused in wild sex party are taken off duty at G20

Hundreds of German police officers who were supposed to help with security at next week’s Group of 20 summit in Hamburg have been told to go home after pictures and reports from a sex party emerged alleging many of the officers got wild with alcohol and drugs.

Nearly 300 officers from Berlin have been discharged and will not be used to secure the conference after they engaged in “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior,” a Hamburg police spokesman confirmed.

Bild, a German newspaper, released photos of what the company said were officers holding up their drinks while some were smoking from hookah pipes at the Hamburg village where they were staying, Reuters reported.

The newspaper did not say how it got the photos.

Bild also reported that a male police officer and a female police officer had sex at the party as others urinated on a fence in the village, which was once used to accommodate refugees. The newspaper also said an officer dressed in a bathrobe danced on a table with a weapon in her hand.

Berlin police spokesman Thomas Neunendorf described the behavior as “simply embarrassing.”

The officers were scheduled to be relieved by others from Berlin before the July 7-8 summit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.