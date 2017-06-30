German parliament paves way for same-sex marriage

German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament’s last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.

Bringing the measure to a vote in Friday’s session, the last before September elections, was fast-tracked after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday lawmakers could take up the issue as a “question of conscience,” freeing members of her conservative coalition, which has been against same-sex marriage, to individually vote for the measure.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but same-sex marriages remain illegal.

All of Merkel’s potential coalition partners after the Sept. 4 election, including the center-left Social Democrats of her challenger, Martin Schulz, have been calling for same-sex marriage to be legalized.