German police nab Russian wanted for 13 years by South Korea

German police say they have arrested a Russian man who has been sought by South Korea for more than 13 years as a suspected accessory to murder.

Federal police said Monday that the 53-year-old, whom they didn’t identify, was arrested at Munich airport as he was in transit between Moscow and Prague. He is now in custody awaiting extradition.

Police say the man, who was arrested on Saturday, was sought by South Korean authorities as an accomplice to the killing of a man in 2003. He is accused of driving the getaway car, and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.