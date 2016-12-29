German police release Tunisian detained in Berlin terror investigation

A Tunisian man detained Wednesday in connection with the Berlin terror attack was released Thursday after German prosecutors determined he had not been in contact with the militant behind the Christmas market massacre.

The unnamed 40-year-old was detained in Berlin after investigators found his telephone number was saved in the cellphone of Anis Amri, who drove a truck into a crowd on Dec. 19, killing 12 people.

But prosecutors’ spokesman Frauke Koehler said Thursday they now have determined that the man “isn’t this possible contact person of Anis Amri.”

ATTACKER’S CELLPHONE PROVIDES CRUCIAL DETAILS OF BERLIN MASSACRE

Amri, who was killed Friday in a shootout with police in Milan, was identified as the attacker when his fingerprints and wallet were found in the truck used in the incident.

At least 48 people were injured in the bloody episode.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack and released a video showing Amri pledging allegiance to its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.