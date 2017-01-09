6.8 F
German prosecutors close Germanwings crash investigation

By FOX News -
17

  • FILE – In this March 26, 2015 file photo, rescuers work on debris of the Germanwings jet at the crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, France. German prosecutors said on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, that they have closed their investigation into the crash of the Germanwings plane in the French Alps almost two years ago. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)  (The Associated Press)

BERLIN –  German prosecutors have closed their investigation into the crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps almost two years ago.

Duesseldorf prosecutor Christoph Kumpa said Monday that the investigation had been closed and there were no indications that anybody else other than co-pilot Andreas Lubitz had been involved in the intentional crash.

On March 24, 2015, Lubitz locked Germanwings Flight 9525’s captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set the plane on a collision course with a mountainside. All 150 people aboard, including Lubitz, were killed.

Lubitz had been suffering from depression and fear of losing his vision in the months ahead of the crash, but hid that from his employer.

French authorities have been conducting their own separate investigation of the crash.

