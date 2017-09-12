German prosecutors seek life in neo-Nazi murder case

German prosecutors say the main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi trial should receive a life sentence for her alleged role in the killing of 10 people by a group calling itself the National Socialist Underground.

Federal prosecutor Herbert Diemer wrapped up his closing arguments at the Munich court Tuesday by saying that Beate Zschaepe had shared her accomplices’ far-right ideology and goal of terrorizing migrants.

Zschaepe has been on trial since May 2013. The NSU’s two other core members died in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011. Four others are on trial accused of supporting the group.

The group allegedly killed eight Turks, a Greek and a policewoman between 2000 and 2007.

The court will hear pleas from co-plaintiffs and defense lawyers before reaching a verdict in the coming months.