Germans arrest suspect in Volkswagen case

German prosecutors say they have arrested a former employee of the Volkswagen unit Audi in connection with the company’s diesel scandal.

The office of the prosecutors of the city of Munich said Friday that the man worked in engine development in southern German city of Neckarsulm and is accused of fraud and unfair advertising. They did not provide further details, including the identity of the person.

The arrest comes a day after U.S. authorities charged a former Audi executive of giving orders to program diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests. Giovanni Pamio, 60, an Italian citizen, is accused of being a leader in a conspiracy that was part of an embarrassing scandal that has cost VW more than $20 billion in criminal penalties and lawsuit settlements.